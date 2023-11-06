Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 69 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $532.38. The company had a trading volume of 535,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $493.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

