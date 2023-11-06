Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $250.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

