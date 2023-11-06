AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $141.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,928. The company has a market capitalization of $250.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

