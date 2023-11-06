Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 278.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

