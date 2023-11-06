Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 394 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.42 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

