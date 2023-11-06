Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 781,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,230. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.