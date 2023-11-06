Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,284 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $166.87. 631,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

