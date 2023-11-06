SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,104,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 288,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $167.01. 1,258,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

