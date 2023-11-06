Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $103.27. 1,486,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,466. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

