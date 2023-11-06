Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 6.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,770,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

