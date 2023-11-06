Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,224 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,032. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $76.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.