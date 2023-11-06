Leeward Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.25. 1,599,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,022. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

