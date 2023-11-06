Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.21. The stock had a trading volume of 663,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,687. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.26 and a 200 day moving average of $435.35. The firm has a market cap of $338.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.18 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

