iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $437.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.18 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

