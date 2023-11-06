McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $241.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day moving average of $251.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.