Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.29 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $296.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

