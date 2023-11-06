Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.74. The company had a trading volume of 406,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.04 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

