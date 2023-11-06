Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.65. 1,140,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,944,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $294.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

