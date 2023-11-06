Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 186 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW opened at $605.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.25 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.87 and its 200-day moving average is $545.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

