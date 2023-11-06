Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $605.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.25 and a one year high of $614.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.44.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

