XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $368.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.52 and its 200 day moving average is $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

