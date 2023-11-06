XML Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.52 and a 200 day moving average of $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

