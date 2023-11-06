Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $562.89. 574,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $256.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.57 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.02.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

