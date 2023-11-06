Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 705.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,531. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

