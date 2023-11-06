BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

