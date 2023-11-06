Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 151,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

