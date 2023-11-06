McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $876,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.48.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

