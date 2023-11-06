iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $436.85. 532,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,687. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.26 and a 200 day moving average of $435.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.18 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

