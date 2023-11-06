S&CO Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UNH stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $532.05. 389,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,204. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.80. The company has a market capitalization of $492.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

