S&CO Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $211.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,278. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

