SouthState Corp Sells 2,009 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,263,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.72. 209,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

