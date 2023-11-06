SouthState Corp Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.90. 1,026,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

