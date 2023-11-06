Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 34,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,240 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $912,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 155,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,653,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

