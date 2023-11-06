Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 13,644 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $165.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $226.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

