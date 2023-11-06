Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

XOM traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.32. 2,792,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,759,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

