18,687 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 364,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $39,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,243.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 126,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $95.53. The company had a trading volume of 771,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,815. The firm has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

