Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,055,867. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

