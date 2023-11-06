Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.9 %

LLY traded up $16.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $584.37. 406,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.53. The firm has a market cap of $554.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.96.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

