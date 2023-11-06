Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 8,441 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.03. 406,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,158. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.35. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.