Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of General Motors worth $36,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

