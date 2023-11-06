Concord Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $30.75. 1,810,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,795,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

