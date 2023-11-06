Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 866 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.40. 662,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,500. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

