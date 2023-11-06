S&CO Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.27. The stock had a trading volume of 322,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,058. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.