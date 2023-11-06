Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.46. 140,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,339. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

