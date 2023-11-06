Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.0% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 278,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.46. 1,582,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,958. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

