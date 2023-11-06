Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 168,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,924. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

