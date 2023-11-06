Keystone Financial Group Invests $1.65 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.13. 136,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,072. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

