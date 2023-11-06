Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $399,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

TXN opened at $149.01 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

