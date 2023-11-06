McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 71 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $259,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.76 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

