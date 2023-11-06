Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.00 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.57 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $537.74 and its 200 day moving average is $485.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

